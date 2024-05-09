Facts

19:07 09.05.2024

Municipal, regional partnership practice proves itself in course of restoration of Ukraine – Shmyhal

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that experience of municipal and regional partnership in the process of restoring Ukraine was positive.

"The practice of municipal and regional partnership is a part of Ukraine's restoration, which has proven itself well. This was noted during the Second International Summit of Cities and Regions, which was held with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, regional partnerships are already producing a number of positive results: patronage for the restoration of communities and regions, specific restoration projects, attracting private investment, exchange of intermunicipal experience, humanitarian component, support for the most vulnerable Ukrainians affected by the Russia's full-scale war.

"Municipal and regional partnerships are another driver of our European integration. It is at the community level that strong and sustainable ties between people and institutions are formed. This is what will determine our European future," Shmyhal said.

