Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:14 10.07.2025

Ukraine needs modern-day Marshall Plan for recovery – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg

2 min read
Ukraine needs modern-day Marshall Plan for recovery – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg

Rebuilding Ukraine is a difficult task, but the post-WWII reconstruction of Europe proves that it is possible through collective effort and the implementation of a plan akin to the Marshall Plan, according to Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine.

Kellogg said during the "No Security – No Recovery" panel discussion, organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and YES on the sidelines of URC2025 in Rome on Wednesday that he remembers from his student years what the American Marshall Plan mean and thinks it needs to be done the same with Ukraine – rebuild what has been destroyed. It won't be easy, Kellogg added.

Kellogg emphasized that the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (URC2025) is significant precisely in this context.

As reported earlier, under President Joe Biden, the U.S. appointed a Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery in September 2023. That post was held for a year by Penny Pritzker, and then for a time by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma.

In late December 2024, Verma announced that the U.S. State Department had formed a nationwide task force for Ukraine's economic recovery, identified 20 priority projects it was leading, and planned to expand into new areas. However, no further updates on the group's activity have been provided since.

Under President Trump, an American-Ukrainian investment fund was established in late spring 2025. Its primary focus is the development of critical minerals, oil and gas, and related infrastructure. The U.S. contribution may consist of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, while Ukraine's initial input is set at 50% of the funds received after the agreement enters into force, sourced from fees for new and "dormant" licenses and mineral extraction royalties.

