Border crossing operations temporarily suspended due to database failure

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zahidnuy.kordon

Border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"The suspension of checkpoint operations on the state border was due to a failure in the customs database. Therefore, registration of citizens and vehicles entering or exiting Ukraine is temporarily suspended," the State Border Guard Service said in a Telegram message on Saturday.

Border guards ask to take this information into account when planning their trip.