Facts

10:10 20.03.2024

Council, EP reach deal to renew EU's autonomous trade measures for Ukraine

3 min read
Council, EP reach deal to renew EU's autonomous trade measures for Ukraine

The Council of the EU and the European Parliament have provisionally agreed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, until 5 June 2025, beefing up safeguards for sensitive agricultural products.

According to the press service of the Council of the EU, this decision "reaffirms the EU's unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine, after two years of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression."

"At the same time, the EU has decided to reinforce the protection of sensitive agricultural products by beefing up safeguards already included in the current regulation on temporary trade-liberalisation measures, in order to take into account any adverse impact on the market of one or several member states, rather than just on the EU market as a whole, as is the case now. A new automatic safeguard will also be added for certain sensitive products, such as poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats and honey," the Council said in the press release.

The Council said that autonomous trade measures (ATM) will allow Ukraine to continue generating its own income from trade flows with the EU, which is important to support its economy under very challenging circumstances. Coupled with the EU's extensive military, financial and humanitarian support, this will help Ukraine with its long-term recovery as well as its gradual integration into the EU internal market.

The renewed regulation will apply from 6 June 2024 until 5 June 2025 and concerns the continued suspension of all outstanding customs duties and quotas under Title IV of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine establishing a deep and comprehensive free trade area (DCFTA).

The regulation will also include two safeguard mechanisms to protect the EU market: a strengthened version of the existing mechanism, which will apply on the basis of regular monitoring, allowing the Commission to impose any safeguard measure if specific conditions are fulfilled and a new, automatic safeguard mechanism which will oblige the Commission to reintroduce tariff-rate quotas if imports of poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats and honey exceed the arithmetic mean of quantities imported in 2022 and 2023.

The Council also named key elements of the provisional agreement: extending the scope of the automatic safeguard mechanism to four additional products (oats, maize, groats and honey); shortening of the time period for activation of the automatic safeguard (from 21 to 14 days); the Commission's commitment to enhanced monitoring of imports of wheat and other cereals and use of the tools at its disposal in the event of market disruptions.

Next, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU will now need to approve the provisional agreement.

The Parliament's position at first reading is then expected to be adopted at one of the April plenary sessions. The regulation is then to be adopted by the Council, signed by the representatives of the Council and the European Parliament and published in the Official Journal, before entering into force on 6 June 2024.

Tags: #duties #import #quotas

MORE ABOUT

16:31 23.01.2024
Bulgaria insisting that EU introduce quotas for imported Ukrainian agricultural products – media

Bulgaria insisting that EU introduce quotas for imported Ukrainian agricultural products – media

20:11 15.01.2024
Ukraine bans import of meat products from Sweden, USA due to bird flu, animals from Iraq due to bluetongue

Ukraine bans import of meat products from Sweden, USA due to bird flu, animals from Iraq due to bluetongue

19:17 27.12.2023
US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

18:20 10.10.2023
Cabinet simplifies import of raw materials for production of ammo, drones – Shmyhal

Cabinet simplifies import of raw materials for production of ammo, drones – Shmyhal

19:30 18.09.2023
Ukraine files claims with WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, which ban import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Ukraine files claims with WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, which ban import of Ukrainian agricultural products

15:03 16.09.2023
Slovakia bans import of agricultural products from Ukraine until late 2023

Slovakia bans import of agricultural products from Ukraine until late 2023

20:10 15.09.2023
European Commission doesn’t extend ban on Ukrainian grains to Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

European Commission doesn’t extend ban on Ukrainian grains to Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

16:29 05.09.2023
Coalition of neighboring countries advocates creation of flexible list of Ukrainian food banned for import after Sept 15

Coalition of neighboring countries advocates creation of flexible list of Ukrainian food banned for import after Sept 15

20:01 04.07.2023
Pork imports fall to record low in six years in H1 2023 – industry association

Pork imports fall to record low in six years in H1 2023 – industry association

20:38 06.06.2023
Ministry of Energy initiates increase in electricity imports to Ukraine up to 2 GW over Kakhovka HPP dam break

Ministry of Energy initiates increase in electricity imports to Ukraine up to 2 GW over Kakhovka HPP dam break

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

LATEST

Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

First shells within Czech initiative should arrive in Ukraine no later than June – Czech Ministry of Defense

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

Veterans make up only 2% of total number of registered unemployed - Director of State Employment Center

AD
AD
AD
AD