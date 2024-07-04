Facts

13:28 04.07.2024

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the ranks of the Armed Forces today there are 14 brigades preparing for a counter-offensive, but still underequipped, since weapons from the military aid package, which the American Congress voted for in April, have not yet arrived front.

"We have the desire (for a counteroffensive), but the tools have not arrived, as they say. That is, we have brigades without weapons, we have reserves, we have 14 undersupplied brigades that do not have appropriate weapons. Weapons that have already been voted for (at Congress), which have been talked about. Packages should arrive, but, unfortunately, they are coming slowly," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg, published on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be ready for a counteroffensive when the appropriate weapons arrive.

"But I don't know the schedule. Nobody knows, unfortunately. And this is the big tragedy of this war. The time between making a decision and the actual fact, unfortunately, is very, very long. That is why the Russians understand what to do... And then, when the leaders have already decided to support Ukraine, when they go to the media and say: yes, we will provide such and such weapons, they will go to the south, of course, then there are no surprises for the Russians," the president said.

Answering the question whether there are now enough personnel in the army to conduct combat operations, the head of state replied: "Soldiers always say that it is not enough. Civilians always say that we already have a lot of people in the army, and it is necessary to pay salaries, and it is difficult to pay taxes, and even raise so much money for the army. But as of today, the situation is much better than it was in the previous three months. And that's why I said that number one now is weapons. They should already be arriving," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #weapons #brigades

