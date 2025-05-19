Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

US President Donald Trump agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on their positions before talking with Putin, The Wall Street Journal correspondent Alex Ward reports.

“Trump spoke briefly with Zelenskyy *BEFORE* the Putin call, 2 people said. One of the people said Trump asked Zelenskyy what he should discuss with Putin. Zelenskyy said: 30-day cease-fire, a future Putin-Zelenskyy meeting (which Trump could attend), a US-Ukraine alignment,” he said on X Monday evening.