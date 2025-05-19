Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 19.05.2025

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

1 min read
Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

US President Donald Trump agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on their positions before talking with Putin, The Wall Street Journal correspondent Alex Ward reports.

“Trump spoke briefly with Zelenskyy *BEFORE* the Putin call, 2 people said. One of the people said Trump asked Zelenskyy what he should discuss with Putin. Zelenskyy said: 30-day cease-fire, a future Putin-Zelenskyy meeting (which Trump could attend), a US-Ukraine alignment,” he said on X Monday evening.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

20:51 19.05.2025
Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

20:07 19.05.2025
Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

19:38 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

18:41 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

16:53 19.05.2025
Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

12:38 19.05.2025
Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

11:58 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

Zelenskyy presents Pope Leo XIV with icon of Mother of God with Infant as symbol of life

11:08 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

10:21 19.05.2025
Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

Vance after meeting with Zelenskyy: Our countries share goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine

13:11 17.05.2025
Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

LATEST

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

Head of Ukraine’s Agency for Management of Chornobyl Exclusion Zone denies info about presence of animals with mutations in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

Finland to supply ammunition to Ukraine using funds received from frozen Russian assets

Bern Convention Bureau opposes military cemetery in Markhalivsky Forest – Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center

AD
AD