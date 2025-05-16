09:56 16.05.2025
Zarivna holds meetings in Sweden as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative
Advisor to the Head of the Pesident’s Office Daria Zarivna, as part of the Bring Kids Back initiative of the President of Ukraine, held meetings in Sweden dedicated to possible areas of cooperation, the presidential press service reported.
"The key topics of discussion are the search, return, rehabilitation and reintegration of Ukrainian children who were deported and illegally displaced by Russia," the Telegram says.