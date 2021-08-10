Press Conferences

14:09 10.08.2021

Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

3 min read

KYIV. Aug 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Dacha restaurant of restaurateur Savva Libkin on French Boulevard in Odesa should be included in the public register of cultural heritage monuments of Ukraine and protected from closure and destruction, CEO of Family Business Network Ukraine, President of Win Win Communications Larysa Mudrak has said.

"The Dacha restaurant and its entire history should become a cultural, historical heritage, and it should be included in the future and in the register of cultural heritage monuments. This is a request to the Ministry of Culture and directly to Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko," she said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Mudrak, the authorities of Odesa region, as well as the President and Prime Minister of Ukraine, should pay attention to the litigation involving the Dacha restaurant.

"The cultural significance of this building has already gone beyond its construction at the end of the 19th century. It already carries an additional cultural load, as it is an outstanding gastronomic place in Odesa and the pearl of the park of the Chkalov sanatorium. We plan to initiate the entry of this facility into the register of cultural heritage monuments," lawyer and head of the South Ukrainian branch of Arzinger Law Firm Viktor Syzonenko said.

According to him, in 2004, restaurateur Libkin invested in the restoration of the Dacha building, and later acquired a part of it during a privatization tender. At present, a trial on the claim of the prosecutor's office to invalidate the purchase and sale agreement is underway.

"There is an economic case on the claim of the prosecutor's office, in which it seeks to declare illegal and invalid the contract on the sale of 49% of the building where the Dacha restaurant is located. This part was acquired by Savva Libkin's company Drive-In LLC at the end of 2008 during privatization. I emphasize that this procedure was carried out according to the new law," Syzonenko said.

At the same time, the lawyer said that the building was included in the list of facilities for privatization by an order of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

"From the legal point of view, the only reason to talk about the unlawfulness of the sale and purchase agreement of the privatization object can be the cancellation of the regulatory and administrative act on the basis of which this agreement was signed – that is, the order of the State Property Fund. This is not currently happening. The prosecutor's office, speaking about the illegality of the contract, does not appeal against the order of the State Property Fund," Syzonenko said.

According to him, this process continues undermining investor confidence in Odesa region.

Tags: #restaurant #conference #dacha
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 09.08.2021
Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

12:41 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

12:21 05.08.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

16:42 03.08.2021
Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

16:38 03.08.2021
Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

13:55 30.07.2021
Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

13:38 30.07.2021
Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

18:30 29.07.2021
Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

13:46 29.07.2021
Half of Kharkiv residents note improvement in situation in the city in six months, more than half trust Terekhov – poll

Half of Kharkiv residents note improvement in situation in the city in six months, more than half trust Terekhov – poll

17:53 28.07.2021
Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

Suspicions against Medvedchuk based on evidence collected by unauthorized body – lawyers

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Creation of bee farms in Ukraine hampered by unwillingness of beekeepers to leave business, switch to hired labor – experts

Over 30% of Ukrainians approve strengthening president's powers - poll

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

Bills on architecture supervision reform should be developed involving professional community – Architects Union

Depriving architects of copyright threatens security during construction - Union of Architects

Attorney speaks about psychological pressure on 'Holosiyisvsky shooter' in pretrial detention facility

Defense considers suspicion of 'Holosiyivsky shooter' groundless – attorney

Growth in tariffs for railroad transportation to increase load on vehicles, road infrastructure – experts

State energy inspectorate confirms violations of law during shutdown of TIU Canada's solar power plant by NFP – lawyer

More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD