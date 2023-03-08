Facts

20:43 08.03.2023

Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

1 min read
Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the departure of Ned Price later in March from the post of press secretary and his transfer to another position in the U.S. Foreign Ministry.

Blinken said in a statement that this month Ned Price will leave the post of press secretary of the State Department (...). He will continue to serve in the State Department under his direct authority.

Blinken recalled that Price assumed the duties of press secretary on January 20, 2021.

Blinken recalled, adding that Price had conducted more than 200 briefings, that few days after taking office, he restored the State Department's daily press briefings.

According to NBC News, Price will leave the post on March 17. His deputy Vedant Patel will temporarily act as the State Department's press secretary.

Tags: #usa #resignation #state_department

MORE ABOUT

20:08 03.03.2023
USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

USA announces new $400 mln package of military assistance for Ukraine

11:58 03.03.2023
USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

10:46 01.03.2023
USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA finds no evidence yet of fraud in aid allocated to Ukraine – Pentagon

18:48 28.02.2023
U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

09:39 28.02.2023
Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

Ukraine receives $1.25 bln grant from USA

19:55 27.02.2023
Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

Since start of the full-scale war, U.S. aid to Ukraine in various areas amounts to about $50 bln - Treasury Secretary Yellen

19:27 27.02.2023
Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy urges head of US Treasury to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia

14:29 27.02.2023
USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

10:56 24.02.2023
US Ambassador to UN: 141 countries tell Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

US Ambassador to UN: 141 countries tell Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

10:49 24.02.2023
USA to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting – White House

USA to announce new sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting – White House

AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

President Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Guterres speak in favor of continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18

Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine this month – German Defense Minister

Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

It's more profitable for state to transfer part of costs of insurance of war risks, exporters to Ukrainian companies than to spend budget funds – expert

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Occupiers continue attempts to advance in five directions in country’s east

Law enforcers suspect IBOX BANK officials of assisting gambling business, tax evasion of UAH 400 mln

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

Occupation forces lack mechanized forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut – ISW

UN Secretary General: Video of death of Ukrainian military proves that laws of war must be observed

AD
AD
AD
AD