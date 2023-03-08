Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the departure of Ned Price later in March from the post of press secretary and his transfer to another position in the U.S. Foreign Ministry.

Blinken said in a statement that this month Ned Price will leave the post of press secretary of the State Department (...). He will continue to serve in the State Department under his direct authority.

Blinken recalled that Price assumed the duties of press secretary on January 20, 2021.

Blinken recalled, adding that Price had conducted more than 200 briefings, that few days after taking office, he restored the State Department's daily press briefings.

According to NBC News, Price will leave the post on March 17. His deputy Vedant Patel will temporarily act as the State Department's press secretary.