18:57 05.03.2025

Ukraine gradually returning to negotiation process with USA – MP Klymenko

Ukraine is gradually returning to the negotiation process with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Deputy Head of Holos faction Yulia Klymenko believes.

"Trump's speech in Congress was not toxic for Ukraine and that is already a good thing. ⁠We are gradually returning to the negotiation process with the Trump administration," Klymenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the MP, the framework deal on minerals between Ukraine and the United States will most likely be signed.

"Serious and professional work must continue to make it as beneficial as possible for Ukraine," - Klymenko said.

According to the MP, Trump's statements regarding the Panama Canal and Greenland are "a marketing ploy for American voters."

She said the day before, the U.S. closed a "deal to buy 43 ports from China" for $22.8 billion, including two large ports on the Panama Canal, and "actually destroyed China's influence on it."

"The same will happen with Greenland: the United States will find a way to control the Arctic with money and investments," the MP said.

