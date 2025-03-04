Facts

18:16 04.03.2025

Zelenskyy: My team and I ready to work under of President Trump strong leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared his readiness to work "under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve lasting peace."

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he said on the X social network on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also declared his readiness to "work fast to end the war."

According to him, the first stages in this "could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky – ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure – and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same."

Zelenskyy added "then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal."

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this," Zelenskyy said.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive," the President of Ukraine expressed his hope.

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," he said.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak posted a screenshot of this statement by Zelenskyy on Telegram and illustrated it with the flags of not only Ukraine and the United States, but also the EU and Great Britain.

Later, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also responded to Zelenskyy's statement on the X social network, signing the screenshot of the post as follows: "Better days are ahead."

Head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), billionaire Elon Musk also commented on Zelenskyy's statement. "Actions, not words, are what matter. Let's see what actions take place," he said on the X social network.

