Press Conferences

15:00 22.12.2020

Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

1 min read

KYIV. Dec 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Colonel-General Mykhailo Koval says that Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Major-General Serhiy Kryvonos allows himself to get into politics, despite the law.

"He is a military man, he should not get involved in politics. Military law does not allow us to get into politics, but, unfortunately, my colleague allows himself to do this. Therefore, some insinuations from the side appeared," he said in the press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday, commenting on the situation with the preparation of legislative initiatives to reform territorial defense.

Koval said that since December 7, 2019, Kryvonos, as Deputy Secretary of the NSDC, has not been authorized to deal with issues of preparing initiatives for territorial defense.

Tags: #politics #conference #nsdc #kryvonos
