Trump announces his intention to revive deal with Ukraine on rare minerals

Ukraine has rejected US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who went to Ukraine to conclude a deal on rare minerals, but US President Donald Trump still wants to revive it.

"I'm going to resurrect the deal," the US president answered a question from journalists.

He also stated the need to conduct an audit of the funds allocated by the United States to Ukraine. "We won't get our money back, and we told them [the Kyiv authorities] that we will do something about rare minerals..., and Ukraine agreed to it, more or less. And then Scott Besset actually went there and was treated rather rudely, because essentially they told him no," Trump said.

He actually criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the fact that fighting continues in Ukraine, caused by the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. "I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job. His country is shattered, and millions and millions of people have unnecessarily died, and you can't bring a war to an end if you don't talk to both sides," the US President said.

At the same time, Trump praised the results of the Russian-American talks in Saudi Arabia, calling them "a big step forward."