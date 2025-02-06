DPRK troops unprepared for modern warfare

Photo: Getty Images

The DPRK troops that have joined Russia's war against Ukraine turned out to be unprepared for the modern warfare despite their good equipment and strong fighting spirit, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) said.

"When repelling another North Korean assault, a unit of the SOF was the first to capture the DPRK troops' documents and weapons. The trophies helped reveal the details of their combat, physical and ideological training. […] The North Korean special forces officer, who was captured by the SOF first, is already testifying to the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] and providing valuable intelligence," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Russia attempted to turn the tide of events in the Kursk region by engaging North Korean troops in hostilities in late fall 2024.

"However, the special forces quickly adapted and caused probably the heaviest losses to the DPRK troops since the end of the active phase of the Korean War more than 70 years ago," the SOF said.

During the Kursk operation, the SOF made the first integrated use of tactical groups, psychological operations units, resistance movements and drones in coordination with friendly units of the Defense Forces, which created conditions for the rapid advance of the main forces in the Kursk region. In particular, SOF operators advanced in advance across Russian territory in preparation for the Kursk operation long before the Ukrainian Defense Forces' main offensive was known to the world.

"This is the only time since World War II that foreign troops have crossed Russia's borders. And its military and political leadership proved unable to respond quickly to the changing situation and asymmetric warfare," it said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday presented state awards to participants of the military operation in Russia's Kursk region, as well as granted Ukrainian citizenship to servicemen from other countries.