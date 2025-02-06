Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:34 06.02.2025

DPRK troops unprepared for modern warfare

2 min read
DPRK troops unprepared for modern warfare
Photo: Getty Images

The DPRK troops that have joined Russia's war against Ukraine turned out to be unprepared for the modern warfare despite their good equipment and strong fighting spirit, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) said.

"When repelling another North Korean assault, a unit of the SOF was the first to capture the DPRK troops' documents and weapons. The trophies helped reveal the details of their combat, physical and ideological training. […] The North Korean special forces officer, who was captured by the SOF first, is already testifying to the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] and providing valuable intelligence," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Russia attempted to turn the tide of events in the Kursk region by engaging North Korean troops in hostilities in late fall 2024.

"However, the special forces quickly adapted and caused probably the heaviest losses to the DPRK troops since the end of the active phase of the Korean War more than 70 years ago," the SOF said.

During the Kursk operation, the SOF made the first integrated use of tactical groups, psychological operations units, resistance movements and drones in coordination with friendly units of the Defense Forces, which created conditions for the rapid advance of the main forces in the Kursk region. In particular, SOF operators advanced in advance across Russian territory in preparation for the Kursk operation long before the Ukrainian Defense Forces' main offensive was known to the world.

"This is the only time since World War II that foreign troops have crossed Russia's borders. And its military and political leadership proved unable to respond quickly to the changing situation and asymmetric warfare," it said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday presented state awards to participants of the military operation in Russia's Kursk region, as well as granted Ukrainian citizenship to servicemen from other countries.

Tags: #north_korea #sfo #kursk

MORE ABOUT

20:49 18.02.2025
Defense forces destroy first North Korean Koksan artillery system – Khortytsia system

Defense forces destroy first North Korean Koksan artillery system – Khortytsia system

20:52 06.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Enemy suffers over 38,000 casualties, incl 15,000 killed on Kursk axis in 5 months of operation

Zelenskyy: Enemy suffers over 38,000 casualties, incl 15,000 killed on Kursk axis in 5 months of operation

11:52 28.12.2024
Zelenskyy: China must influence North Korea to prevent it from losing soldiers in battles in Europe

Zelenskyy: China must influence North Korea to prevent it from losing soldiers in battles in Europe

20:33 27.11.2024
Special Operations Forces' soldiers capture several dozen Russian marines in Kursk region

Special Operations Forces' soldiers capture several dozen Russian marines in Kursk region

15:18 16.11.2024
Pyongyang wants to gain access to Russian technologies in missile, nuclear programs in exchange for participation in Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Sybiha

Pyongyang wants to gain access to Russian technologies in missile, nuclear programs in exchange for participation in Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Sybiha

09:29 28.10.2024
Use of North Korean soldiers by Russia shows that this war affects entire world – Strack-Zimmermann

Use of North Korean soldiers by Russia shows that this war affects entire world – Strack-Zimmermann

12:58 25.10.2024
Zelenskyy: First North Korean military to be used by Russia in combat zones on Oct 27-28

Zelenskyy: First North Korean military to be used by Russia in combat zones on Oct 27-28

21:13 24.10.2024
North Korean soldiers may replace Russian units in Kursk region to be sent to Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation

North Korean soldiers may replace Russian units in Kursk region to be sent to Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation

13:38 24.10.2024
North Korea transfers at least 3,000 soldiers to eastern Russia – White House

North Korea transfers at least 3,000 soldiers to eastern Russia – White House

10:23 23.10.2024
Budanov says first North Korean troops expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region today, Oct 23

Budanov says first North Korean troops expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region today, Oct 23

HOT NEWS

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

LATEST

Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

France contributes EUR 10 mln to EBRD Chornobyl Fund account to restore confinement over Shelter at Chornobyl NPP

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Banks may ease limits on P2P transfers after creating drop register – IABU

EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

Hladkovsky is in Spain, but not detained – lawyer

There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

AD
AD