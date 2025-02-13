Photo: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564403983924

The attempt to remove European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko from the political field shows that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to capitulate in the war with Russia, according to Co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Artur Herasymov.

"We are united against dictatorship, we are united against authoritarianism. And the key thing is that we are united firmly against capitulation. We showed this in 2019, when they tried to 'surrender' us in Paris. And we are showing it now. But it is because they want to remove us from political life by imposing absolutely unconstitutional, absolutely illegal sanctions on Petro Poroshenko. Because they want to remove our faction from parliament through criminal cases, intimidation, pressure, we realize that most likely Zelenskyy is preparing for capitulation," he said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Members of the European Solidarity faction urged the authorities to "come to their senses and realize that inside the country there may be rivals, competitors, but not enemies, and the enemy is only outside," and that is Russia.