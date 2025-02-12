Zelenskyy may discuss with Trump fate of minerals in occupied territory

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The fate of minerals in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine may be part of the upcoming conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I don't know the details of this speech by President Trump, but it is very important that this document exists. For me, the details are important here, what will happen to those minerals in the temporarily occupied territory. We have not discussed this yet, and I think that this will be part of the future conversation with Trump," Zelenskyy told reporters following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Scott Bessent.

Earlier, the media reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States should receive compensation in the form of access to natural resources for the multi-billion dollar aid provided to Ukraine.