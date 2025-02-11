EU to introduce 16th package of sanctions against Russia by Feb 24 – Polish EU Presidency

Minister for European Affairs of Poland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, Adam Szlapka confirmed the European Union's plans to adopt the 16th package of sanctions against Russia by the third anniversary of the start of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as well as to allocate a second tranche of EUR 1.9 billion from unforeseen revenues from frozen Russian assets in April of this year.

He said this on Tuesday in Strasbourg, speaking in the European Parliament as part of a plenary session dedicated to the third anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

"We are also using the extraordinary revenues generated by immobilized Russian assets to help Ukraine's self-defense and reconstruction. A first tranche of EUR 1.5 billion was released last summer, and a second tranche of EUR 1.9 billion is coming in April. In addition, the EU has subscribed to the G7 loan for Ukraine, where we are the main contributor. And our support is continuing. This year alone, EU supports to Ukraine's budget were over EUR 30 billion," he said.

"In parallel, the EU has imposed 15 packages of massive and unprecedented sanctions against Russia aimed to significantly curtail its ability to sustain war efforts. Currently, we are discussing the 16th package of restrictive measures aiming for its adoption by the third anniversary of Russia's invasion," Szlapka said.

"The EU has not only resolutely condemned Russia's aggression, but provided an unprecedented level of political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people," the Minister for European Affairs of Poland said.

"In the past three years, the EU and its member states have provided about EUR 134 billion in support for Ukraine and its people. This includes more than EUR 67 billion in financial, economic, and humanitarian support, more than EUR 38 billion in military support, and about EUR 70 billion in support for refugees within the EU," he said.

Szlapka noted that the consequences of this war go far beyond Ukraine, as Russia's war of conquest is a direct threat to Europe and the wider international system, which has polarized international relations, undermined the rules-based international order and caused a global crisis, especially in food and energy.

The Polish minister also noted that despite the challenges posed by Russia's war of conquest, Ukraine's reform progress since the start of accession negotiations deserves praise.

"Today, let me once again confirm our unwavering support for Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed. Ukraine must prevail. Slava Ukraine," Szlapka noted.