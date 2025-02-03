Trump: USA has meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, incl Ukraine and Russia

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that his administration has meetings and talks set with Ukraine, Russia and “various parties,” CNN has reported.

“We’re dealing with Ukraine and Russia, we have meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia,” Trump told reporters Sunday evening at Joint Base Andrews.

Earlier it was reported that Dmytro Lytvyn, adviser to the President of Ukraine on communications, called the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump for the Ukrainian settlement Keith Kellogg’s plan of the plan for a ceasefire and elections in Ukraine a "failure."

The United States wants Ukraine to hold elections, possibly before the end of the year, especially if Kyiv is able to negotiate a truce with Russia in the coming months, Reuters wrote on Saturday, citing American officials.