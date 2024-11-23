Grain from Ukraine program already saves 20 mln people from starvation – Zelenskyy

On Holodomor Remembrance Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Ukraine as one of the world's donors of food security and pointed out the need to ensure the security of food supply routes.

"During the operation of our Grain from Ukraine program, 20 million people have already been saved from starvation. And this is only thanks to our humanitarian program alone. In total, Ukrainian food exports provide for 400 million people in 100 countries," he said on Telegram on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is one of the world's largest donors of food security. "And we maintain this importance, despite the full-scale war."

"That is why it is so important that we continue to be together in protecting food security, the security of food supply routes and other critical export goods. With this war against Ukraine, Russia has shown that there are no countries in the world that are truly far from each other. Everything in the world is now connected. We are all equally interested in no one in the world fighting against food," Zelenskyy said.