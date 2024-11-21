Facts

McDonald's opens modernized restaurant near Kyiv central railway station

Photo: McDonald's

The Ukrainian subsidiary of McDonald's, McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., reopened its restaurant on Vokzalna Square in Kyiv on Thursday after extensive modernization, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The restaurant underwent a five-month reconstruction, emerging as a barrier-free establishment. The building was partially dismantled and rebuilt, with a redesigned facade and upgraded interior.

"We are building new establishments and modernizing existing ones according to inclusive standards. The restaurant on Vokzalna Square was previously the second most-visited McDonald's globally. It will now welcome people from all over the country daily. That's why it's crucial to ensure maximum comfort for everyone – whether they are wheelchair users, people with prosthetics, elderly visitors, parents with children, or anyone else," said Vitaliy Stefura, Development Director for McDonald's Ukraine, as quoted by the press service.

The restaurant achieved barrier-free accessibility through various inclusive features: automatic doors at the side entrance, a passenger elevator, tactile paving inside and outside for visually impaired individuals, Braille signage, dedicated spaces for wheelchair users, ensuring freedom of movement and restrooms designed for people with disabilities.

The upgraded McDonald's is now one of the largest in Ukraine, with a total area of 944 square meters, seating 193 customers indoors and 88 on the terrace. Orders can be placed at 11 dual-sided self-service kiosks, traditional counters, or through an express window. The restaurant also offers table service and features USB ports for smartphone charging.

To ensure uninterrupted operations during power outages, the restaurant is equipped with a generator.

The Vokzalna Square McDonald's will operate under enhanced safety protocols, closing during air raid alerts and reopening within an hour after the all-clear signal.

Ukraine's first McDonald's opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. As of September 20, 2022, McDonald’s began gradually reopening its restaurants across Ukraine. The chain now operates 120 outlets nationwide (including 15 temporarily closed due to safety requirements) and employs nearly 10,000 people across different regions. Approximately 60% of its goods and products are sourced from local Ukrainian suppliers.

