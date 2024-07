DTEK Renewables proposes to defer repayment of 2024 eurobonds for 3 years

DTEK Renewables Finance B.V. announced a request to obtain the consent of holders of outstanding EUR325 million notes at 8.5% due 2024 to defer such redemption for three years.

Obtaining consent is subject to the conditions contained in the relevant memorandum dated July 1, 2024, the company announced on the Deepl resource on Monday.