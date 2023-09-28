Press Conferences

16:28 28.09.2023

DIM records rise in number of investment transactions in primary housing market

1 min read

KYIV. Sept 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – In September, a gradual increase in demand and the number of investment transactions was observed on the primary housing market in Ukraine, said concept scientist of the DIM group of companies Olena Piskunova.

"Since May of this year, we can confidently say that buyers are increasingly returning to the real estate market. Not in such volumes, not at the same pace of sales, but interest is growing. First, housing for themselves, where they are considering houses in the final stages of construction with renovated apartments. However, since the beginning of September we have been observing a gradual return of investment transactions,” Piskunova said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

DIM Group, founded in 2014, consists of six companies covering all stages of construction.

To date, the group has put into operation 12 houses in six residential complexes with a total residential area of more than 218,000 square meters. There are six residential complexes of the comfort+ and business class categories at the construction stage: New Autograph, Metropolis, Park Lake City, Lucky Land, etc.

