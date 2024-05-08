Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal ordered to approve schedules for the restoration of energy facilities and steps to reinforce their protection before the next 2024/2025 heating season.

"We held the first meeting of the headquarters to prepare for the autumn-winter period 2024/2025. Our goal is to overcome the consequences of Russian terror, modernize and adapt the fuel and energy complex system to new challenges, and make sure that in the fall and winter there is power and heating supply in the homes of Ukrainians," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, he focused the headquarters' attention on challenges, in particular the scale of destruction.

"More than 800 heating supply facilities have been destroyed or damaged. We have lost up to 8 GW of energy generation. To restore what was lost, a colossal amount is needed – about $1 billion," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has raised more than EUR 410 million. A new USAID program for Ukrainian energy worth $190 million is starting.

Among other things, an important issue is the financial and economic situation of energy and heat supply enterprises.

"Based on the reports, I ordered the Energy Ministry and the Infrastructure Ministry to approve repair schedules for energy facilities and steps to reinforce their protection before the start of the 2024/2025 heating season," the prime minister said.