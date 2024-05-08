Economy

18:56 08.05.2024

Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

2 min read
Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal ordered to approve schedules for the restoration of energy facilities and steps to reinforce their protection before the next 2024/2025 heating season.

"We held the first meeting of the headquarters to prepare for the autumn-winter period 2024/2025. Our goal is to overcome the consequences of Russian terror, modernize and adapt the fuel and energy complex system to new challenges, and make sure that in the fall and winter there is power and heating supply in the homes of Ukrainians," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, he focused the headquarters' attention on challenges, in particular the scale of destruction.

"More than 800 heating supply facilities have been destroyed or damaged. We have lost up to 8 GW of energy generation. To restore what was lost, a colossal amount is needed – about $1 billion," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has raised more than EUR 410 million. A new USAID program for Ukrainian energy worth $190 million is starting.

Among other things, an important issue is the financial and economic situation of energy and heat supply enterprises.

"Based on the reports, I ordered the Energy Ministry and the Infrastructure Ministry to approve repair schedules for energy facilities and steps to reinforce their protection before the start of the 2024/2025 heating season," the prime minister said.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:33 07.05.2024
Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

16:16 03.05.2024
Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

18:20 30.04.2024
PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

17:32 30.04.2024
PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

16:03 30.04.2024
POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

16:02 27.04.2024
Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

18:06 26.04.2024
Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

15:04 22.04.2024
Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

14:26 12.04.2024
Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

10:08 11.04.2024
PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

LATEST

USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Naftogaz Group receives UAH 23.1 bln net profit in 2023 against UAH 79.1 bln loss in 2022

After opening of sea exports, Metinvest increases workload of factories, directs efforts to retain teams – HR Director

Kamet Steel plant carrying out major overhaul of cable rack at coke chemical division for uninterrupted power supply

Business expectations in Ukrainian construction market in Q2 decrease by 1.1 pp – statistics

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU develops alternative scenario in case of higher security risks with GDP growth in 2025 by 3.3%

New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

AD
AD
AD
AD