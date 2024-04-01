Economy

20:40 01.04.2024

Ukrainian industrial enterprises in March slightly improve expectations for business activity prospects

2 min read

The indicator of business confidence in industry in Ukraine in March 2024 increased by 1.6 percentage points (p.p.) compared to February 2024, to 7.4% less, while in the processing industry it increased by 2.1 p.p., to 6% less, the State Statistics Service said.

In turn, the indicator of the business climate in industry increased by 0.32 p.p., to 0.5% more, and in the processing industry by 0.2 p.p., to 0.6%.

As reported, expectations for the prospects for business activity in 2023 began to deteriorate in May, when the business confidence indicator stood at 6.8% less and 5% less in industry and processing, respectively, and continued to decline during June-December, amounting to December 13.5% less and 15.6% less, respectively. However, since January 2024, its gradual increase began.

The components for calculating these indicators have seasonally adjusted balance values generated on the basis of reports submitted by enterprises. In particular, the assessment of the current volume of orders for production of products (demand) in industry in March was 39% less (in February 42% less), in processing 44% less (versus 45% less).

In turn, March expectations regarding production volumes in the next three months also improved – in industry they increased to 9% more from 5% more in March 2024, in processing, to 16% more from 11% more.

Tags: #industry #expectations

MORE ABOUT

14:08 21.02.2024
Vast majority of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory in the war – survey

Vast majority of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory in the war – survey

18:26 14.02.2024
Zelenskyy orders to create comprehensive system to unite army and industry

Zelenskyy orders to create comprehensive system to unite army and industry

20:07 19.01.2024
Von der Leyen sees need to ramp up EU defense base amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Von der Leyen sees need to ramp up EU defense base amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine

10:25 10.01.2024
Ukrainian light industry manufacturers ask to regulate procurement for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukrainian light industry manufacturers ask to regulate procurement for Ukraine's Armed Forces

19:10 24.11.2023
Ukraine, Lithuania planning to create joint ammo, drone production

Ukraine, Lithuania planning to create joint ammo, drone production

19:19 31.08.2023
Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

19:18 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

20:42 28.02.2023
Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill first in Ukraine to start production of office paper from waste paper – mill

20:36 12.01.2023
Germany to finance eco-modernization projects for Ukrainian businesses for up to EUR 2 mln each - Minister of Natural Resources

Germany to finance eco-modernization projects for Ukrainian businesses for up to EUR 2 mln each - Minister of Natural Resources

14:23 14.03.2022
Fourth package of sanctions against Russia to be aimed at companies of Russian defense industry – Kuleba

Fourth package of sanctions against Russia to be aimed at companies of Russian defense industry – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

We successfully complete heating season, Points of Invincibility to continue to operate – PM

Power outage schedules lifted in Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions

Shmyhal: Ukraine's energy system remains integral, but situation is very uneasy

LATEST

Share of banks' NPL decreases by 0.16 p.p. in Feb

Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

ARMA, Ukrnafta call on NSDC to help unblock hydrocarbon production at Sakhalin field

Metinvest intends to build plant in Italian Piombino as one of most technologically and environmentally advanced of its kind; it to become pilot for our future investments – CEO

In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

Vegetables, fruits worth UAH 141.2 mln imported to Ukraine at reduced prices in March – Hetmantsev

Ukrzaliznytsia sets another record by transporting 16 million tonnes of cargo in March – Kubrakov

Ukrainian, Polish agricultural associations to continue talks this week – Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry

Arricano Real Estate Plc announces attempt to illegally seize its assets in Ukraine

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

AD
AD
AD
AD