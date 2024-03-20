Economy

17:34 20.03.2024

Ukraine discussing possibility of using immobilized Russian assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds – Shmyhal

2 min read
Ukraine discussing possibility of using immobilized Russian assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds – Shmyhal

Ukraine is discussing the possibility of using Russian immobilized assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The discussion is extremely tough. There is no international legal framework. Today, there is no political unity yet. But we are working and insisting, we have put several proposals forward," he said on the national telethon Wednesday.

In particular, the proposals refer to the creation of an international compensation instrument consisting of the International Fund, the International Register of Damage and the International Compensation Commission.

"We are also discussing the proposal of British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Cameron regarding the use of Russian frozen assets as collateral so that Ukraine, using this collateral, can issue its eurobonds and receive budget financing for them. This is also an acceptable path for us. This collateral will be perpetual, interest-free, therefore, we will be able to attract the same funds. Formally, this will not be confiscation of assets, but an endless pledge until Russia reimburses these funds," Shmyhal said.

According to the prime minister, first of all, Ukraine insists that all sovereign assets of the Russian Federation in the amount of about $300 billion be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine for restoration and covering other needs, including military ones.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

11:47 20.03.2024
Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

18:30 05.03.2024
Cabinet allocates UAH 9.3 bln for rapid restoration of 13 regions – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates UAH 9.3 bln for rapid restoration of 13 regions – Shmyhal

17:52 04.03.2024
Ukraine ensures additional GDP growth for Poland by 1-3% annually in 2022-2023 – PM

Ukraine ensures additional GDP growth for Poland by 1-3% annually in 2022-2023 – PM

15:53 04.03.2024
Govt working on more fair reservations, taking into account salaries, taxes, impact on economy - PM

Govt working on more fair reservations, taking into account salaries, taxes, impact on economy - PM

15:53 04.03.2024
Delay in U.S. budget financing straining IMF – Shmyhal

Delay in U.S. budget financing straining IMF – Shmyhal

17:03 01.03.2024
Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

14:49 27.02.2024
Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

18:06 26.02.2024
Ukraine has 10-year perspective of military defense support with finance, weapons, technology from partners – Shmyhal

Ukraine has 10-year perspective of military defense support with finance, weapons, technology from partners – Shmyhal

16:14 26.02.2024
Ukraine will expand localization requirement for public procurement - prime minister

Ukraine will expand localization requirement for public procurement - prime minister

10:28 21.02.2024
Ukraine loses 30% of its economy, 3.5 million jobs due to Russian aggression – PM

Ukraine loses 30% of its economy, 3.5 million jobs due to Russian aggression – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Jan-Feb 2024 at 3.6%

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

LATEST

GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz make storing up to 5 bcm gas from Europe in Ukrainian UGS facilities key condition for stress test

Director of State Employment Center Zhovtiak: situation on labor market gradually stabilizes, business feels need for workforce

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

ATB-Market becomes leader in retail trade with sales of over UAH 181 bln in 2023

Supreme Court upholds decision to recover UAH 1.48 bln from ex-executives of Platinum Bank – Deposit Guarantee Fund

Number of Diia.City residents reaches 900

United Mining Chemical Company begins selling titanium raw materials to Italy, Spain, Germany, expanding export geography - managers

Arricano Real Estate PLC buys back its shares from Dragon Capital to introduce new shareholder

Adoption of norm on reservation depending on income level will increase staff shortage in construction – Employers' Confederation

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD