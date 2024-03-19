Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

State-owned Oschadbank will take part in the implementation of the project of Friendly Windtechnology LLC to build a wind farm with a capacity of 520 MW in western Ukraine, said the deputy board chairman of the financial institution, Yuriy Katsion.

"We agreed on a very ambitious project with the company Friendly Wind Technology LLC. Oschadbank will take part in financing the construction in the west of the country of another 100 of these beauties [wind turbines] with a total capacity of 520 MW. The project will be implemented jointly with large commercial companies, as well as private investors," Katsion wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

At the same time, he emphasized that the bank's partner is a national manufacturer of wind energy equipment, "the importance of whose support the president and government representatives spoke about at the presentation of the Made in Ukraine platform."

The banker added that communities will also benefit from the project, which will receive new jobs, a share of income from the sale of electricity and a significant amount of additional taxes to local budgets.

As Katsion said, the details of the project are now being worked out.

According to Oschadbank, its experience in financing green energy projects is more than 833 MW of installed capacity worth more than EUR 890 million.

As reported, in 2022, the Kramatorsk Heavy Duty Machine Tool Plant, on the site of which the Furlander Windtechnology company produced wind power plants, decided to relocate from Kramatorsk to Perechyn in Zakarpattia region.

Friendly Wind Technology LLC (FWT), according to the Opendatabot resource, was registered in Perechyn in October 2022, the final beneficiary and director is Vladyslav Yeremenko.

According to the local press, construction of a new workshop of the enterprise has recently begun in Perechyn, which will become part of the industrial park. FWT is engaged in the design and production of components for wind power plants. Responsible for the production of equipment in the construction project of the Ostrovsky wind park of the Wind Parks of Ukraine company with a total installed capacity of 80 MW, located on the territory of the Nyzhni Vorota community on the border of Lviv and Zakarpattia regions.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, Andriy Konechenkov, the Ostrovsky wind farm is the fourth such facility in the Carpathians. Before this, the Sambir-1 and Sambir-2 projects, as well as the Skole wind farm of the Eco-Optima company, began operating there.