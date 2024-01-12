Economy

20:35 12.01.2024

Energoatom exceeds electricity production plan in 2023 by 1.6%

1 min read
JSC NNEGC Energoatom produced almost half of the electricity in the country in 2023 – 52.4 billion kWh, meeting the plan by 101.6%, the company reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"By the end of 2023, Ukrainian nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity. This is almost 50% of the total energy mix of Ukraine," the company said.

At the same time, according to Energoatom, domestic nuclear power plants exceeded the forecast energy balance by 12.8% and additionally produced about 5 billion kWh of electricity worth UAH 19.5 billion.

Thanks to this, according to the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, whose words are quoted in the report, the state budget will receive an additional UAH 3.8 billion. He also said that the company completed all 480 planned activities in a timely manner in preparation for the autumn-winter period 2023/2024, which ensured as much as possible electricity production.

"As a result of reducing the period of scheduled maintenance work by 66 days, nuclear power plants were able to additionally generate almost 1.4 billion kWh of electricity. As always, repair work was carried out to ensure high quality," Kotin said.

Tags: #production #electricity #energoatom

