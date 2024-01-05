Economy

19:06 05.01.2024

Odesa ports handled 50 mln tonnes of cargo in 2023 – authorities

1 min read
The ports of Big Odesa handled 50 million tonnes of cargo in 2023, which is 15% more than in 2022, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said on his Telegram channel.

According to his information, mainly agricultural products were exported from Odesa ports to different countries of the world, including Egypt, China, the United States, Tunisia, Spain, Italy, Greece, Türkiye, Romania, Algeria, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Pakistan, and Belgium.

"For the entire period of operation of the corridors in Odesa region, 400+ vessels were loaded," Kiper wrote.

He promised in February to publish calculations of how much the state earned from the fight against "black" grain. "But today we understand that we are moving in the right direction!" the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration said.

