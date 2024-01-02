Naftogaz buys 962 mcm of gas from private producers in 2023

In 2023, Naftogaz Group purchased 962 million cubic meters of natural gas from private producers on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, Naftogaz head Oleksiy Chernyshov said on his Facebook page.

According to him, the group’s achievements also include an increase in gas production for the first time since 2017 and the launch of the largest number of new wells over the past 20 years.

In addition, foreign traders placed 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities during the year.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine by resolution No. 1402 of December 27, 2023, maintained zero quotas for natural gas exports for 2024.

Chernyshov previously noted that the group is ready in 2024 to buy the entire resource offered by private gas production companies if the ban on its export is extended.