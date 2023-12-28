Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia produces 3.1 mln tonnes of coal concentrate in 2023 - CEO

Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia, which manages operational and administrative changes at the enterprises of Pokrovsk Coal Group, produced 3.1 million tonnes of coal concentrate in 2023, said company CEO Andriy Akulich in an interview with one of the regional TV channels.

“For 2024 and 2025, we see the production of 2.8 million tonnes of concentrate - this level is due to the consumption of Metinvest, as well as the domestic market of Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Unfortunately, the Black Sea ports are not yet open to increase volumes, so we are forced to remain at the level of 2.8 million tonnes per year,” the CEO stated.

According to him, such plans form the company’s mining program at the level of 10-12 km per year.

“This is a vision of production plans for 2024-2025. The business plan for 2024 has been approved,” said the top manager, noting that in 2023 the mine workings were 20 km.

“In 2023, we will pay about UAH 4 billion in taxes to budgets of all levels, about UAH 700 million of which are regional taxes paid here in the community. We help every time there is some kind of trouble. We help with construction materials, equipment and everything we can do to help and what the community needs,” Akulich explained.

As reported, Metinvest Pokrovskvuhillia produced 4 million tonnes of coking coal in January-September 2023.

Sviato-Varvarynska processing plant, part of Metinvest Group together with other Pokrovskvuhillia enterprises, over 11 months of 2023 produced more than 2.7 million tonnes of high-quality coal concentrate from raw coking coal mined by Pokrovske mine. It processes all coal from Pokrovske mine.

Pokrovske Mine is the largest producer of coking coal in Ukraine.