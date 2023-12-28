Economy

18:44 28.12.2023

Naftogaz predicts UAH 5 bln contributions to state budget from activities of regional gas companies under its control in 2024

Naftogaz Group predicts contributions to the state budget in the amount of over UAH 5 billion based on the performance of gas distribution network operators under its control in 2024.

"This (completion of the integration process of gas distribution network operators) is not only the preservation of 50,000 jobs and billions of deductions that will fill the state treasury. It is also an opportunity for high-quality control of gas supply, and a new convenient service for almost 10 million subscribers in the form one clear bill,” head of the board Oleksiy Chernyshov said.

According to him, the establishment of operational control over regional enterprises also enabled the state to “put an end to various schemes under which the state budget saw shortage of billions of hryvnias.”

As reported, in May 2022, at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the court transferred to the management of ARMA the seized private corporate rights to 26 regional and city gas distribution system operators. 

