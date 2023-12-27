US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

The US Department of Commerce, as part of an administrative review of supplies of oil and gas pipes (oil country tubular goods, OCTG) from Ukraine, imposed a final anti-dumping duty of 4.89% on Interpipe pipes.

According to information published by the US Department of Commerce in the Federal Register on December 21, Interpipe OCTG pipes were sold below the normal price during the period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

This duty is established for the enterprises of Interpipe Group (Interpipe Europe S.A., Interpipe-Ukraine, Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant and Interpipe Niko-Tube).

The initiators of the administrative review of pipe supplies were Maverick Tube Corporation, Tenaris Bay City, Inc., IPSCO Tubulars Inc., and United States Steel Corporation.

Earlier it was reported that the US Department of Commerce, as part of an administrative audit of supplies of oil and gas pipes from Ukraine, introduced a preliminary anti-dumping duty of 4.89% on Interpipe pipes.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company, a manufacturer of seamless pipes and railway wheels. The company's products are supplied to more than 80 countries through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America and Europe. In 2022, Interpipe sold 384,000 tonnes of pipe products and 87,000 tonnes of railway products. Railway products are sold under the KLW brand.

Interpipe employs 10,000 employees. In 2022, the company transferred UAH 2.8 billion to budgets of all levels.