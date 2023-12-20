Economy

12:20 20.12.2023

Naftogaz Ukraine completes integration of nationalized gas distributors


Naftogaz Group has completed the planned integration of nationalized gas distribution companies, Ukrainian media reported citing Naftogaz.

Naftogaz took over management of four more gas distribution companies on Tuesday, including Tysmennytsiagaz and Korostyshevgaz, Luhanskgaz and Melitopolgaz, increasing the number of gas distributors folded into the state oil and gas group to 27.

Luhanskgaz and Melitopolgaz are located on the temporarily occupied territories, and they will be managed after de-occupation.

"We have successfully completed the integration of regional and municipal gas [distributors] into the Naftogaz Group. This is a big responsibility for us, as the number of our customers has increased significantly. However, this step is necessary, because the stability of critical infrastructure, full-fledged operation of business and comfort of Ukrainians depends on it. When the country is under the risk of relentless shelling and possible blackouts, gas delivery must be uninterrupted," CEO Oleksiy Chernyshev was quoted as saying in the press release.

In May 2022, the seized private corporate rights at 26 regional and municipal gas distribution operators were put under the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) based on a motion filed by the State Investigations Bureau.

Naftogaz set up Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC in September 2022 to manage gas distribution through local pipelines and the Cabinet issued a resolution on November 25, 2022 to transfer state gas distribution networks to the new company.

