EU leaders declare support for efforts to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to world markets

The European Council speaks of the importance of security in the Black Sea to ensure sustainable exports of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

The corresponding position is spelled out in the conclusions of the European Council meeting, published on Thursday in Brussels.

"The European Council stresses the importance of security and stability in the Black Sea. It is vital that Ukraine's grain exports are sustainable and reach world markets," the document notes.

"The European Council supports all efforts to facilitate exports of Ukraine's grain and other agricultural products to the countries most in need, notably in Africa and the Middle East. The European Council also underlines the importance of using the EU's Solidarity Lanes to their full potential, and invites the Commission to speed up work with Member States in order to propose new measures with a view to further developing the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes on all routes," the conclusions state.