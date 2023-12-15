Economy

10:08 15.12.2023

EU leaders declare support for efforts to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to world markets

1 min read
EU leaders declare support for efforts to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to world markets

The European Council speaks of the importance of security in the Black Sea to ensure sustainable exports of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

The corresponding position is spelled out in the conclusions of the European Council meeting, published on Thursday in Brussels.

"The European Council stresses the importance of security and stability in the Black Sea. It is vital that Ukraine's grain exports are sustainable and reach world markets," the document notes.

"The European Council supports all efforts to facilitate exports of Ukraine's grain and other agricultural products to the countries most in need, notably in Africa and the Middle East. The European Council also underlines the importance of using the EU's Solidarity Lanes to their full potential, and invites the Commission to speed up work with Member States in order to propose new measures with a view to further developing the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes on all routes," the conclusions state.

Tags: #grain #eu

MORE ABOUT

11:33 15.12.2023
Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

Another step towards Ukraine's full membership in EU – Zelenskyy

10:31 15.12.2023
EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

EU leaders welcome 12th package of sanctions against Russia

09:58 15.12.2023
EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

20:22 14.12.2023
Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

Von der Leyen on EU’s decision on Ukraine, Moldova: Day that will remain engraved in history of our Union

19:58 14.12.2023
European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

European Council's decision to open EU accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova a victory for all of Europe – Zelenskyy

19:33 14.12.2023
European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

20:25 13.12.2023
EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

EU price ceiling on Russian oil does not apply to Bulgaria - EC representative

20:01 13.12.2023
Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

19:48 13.12.2023
Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

Blocking decision to open EU accession talks for Ukraine, Moldova is not Austria's position - Stefanishyna

14:43 13.12.2023
If EU doesn’t decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision – Zelenskyy

If EU doesn’t decide to start negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that Putin vetoed this decision – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo will take its rightful place among European system operators - President of ENTSO-E

World Bank allocates $1.34 bln in additional financing to Ukraine – World Bank

Restoration Agency implements three-tier energy infrastructure protection system – Nayyem

IMF warns against creation of SOE holding company

Updated memorandum with IMF contains 12 new structural benchmarks - MP

LATEST

Ukrenergo will take its rightful place among European system operators - President of ENTSO-E

Shmyhal: Financial aid from partners allows ensuring Ukraine's macro-financial stability, directing internal resources to army needs

World Bank allocates $1.34 bln in additional financing to Ukraine – World Bank

Number of agricultural associations ask president to find compromise on land market

NovaPay Credit plans to launch secondary market for its bonds via repurchase agreements

Naftogaz begins developing decarbonization strategy

Hetmantsev initiates new law on state regulation of excisable products

Kyivteploenergo conducts training on deployment of mobile boiler houses, reconnection of heat sources to alternative power supply

Norway to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine – Støre

Purchase of Russian slabs means support for aggressor, Russia's defense industry, their supplies to EU must be banned in 2024 – Metinvest CEO

AD
AD
AD
AD