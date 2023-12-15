Economy

09:53 15.12.2023

Shmyhal: Financial aid from partners allows ensuring Ukraine's macro-financial stability, directing internal resources to army needs

Financial assistance from international partners makes it possible to ensure macro-financial stability of Ukraine and direct all internal resources to the needs of the army, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The World Bank is allocating an additional $1.34 billion to Ukraine. These funds will be used to pay pensions, teachers' salaries, support for IDPs [internally displaced persons] and other priority expenses of the state budget," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, the bulk of this funding package – $1.086 billion – comes from the Japanese government, the rest is grants from the United States, Switzerland and the Ukraine, Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

"Financial assistance from international partners allows us to ensure macro-financial stability of Ukraine and direct all internal resources to the needs of our army. We thank our partners for their solidarity and support!" he concluded.

