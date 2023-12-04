Economy

14:50 04.12.2023

Nova Poshta opens its third branch in the Czech Republic, plans four more by 2024

Nova Poshta, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, opened a Nova Post office in Brno, which became the third branch of the network in the Czech Republic, the company's press service reported last week.

"This is just the beginning of our development. Next year we plan to open branches in four more Czech cities," Volodymyr Sterenchuk, CEO of Nova Post in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, said.

According to him, Nova Post branches will appear in Pilsen, Ostrava, Liberec and Ceske Budejovice in 2024.

At the new branch in Brno, customers can send and receive documents and parcels weighing up to 30 kg from Ukraine. Delivery time to Ukraine is from five days.

As reported, Nova Post entered the Czech market in June and opened two branches in Prague at once – a cargo one for up to 1,000 kg and an office for up to 30 kg, and also launched a courier delivery service up to 1,000 kg. In six months, the company delivered 30,000 items.

Co-owner of Nova Poshta Volodymyr Popereshniuk announced in mid-November that Nova Post plans to enter the markets of Italy, France and Austria by the end of this year.

At the beginning of November, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine included almost 11,000 branches and 14,600 parcel terminals.

The Group includes Ukrainian and foreign companies, in particular, Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, the NovaPay payment system and Nova Poshta Global.

