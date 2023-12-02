Another blackout occurs at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

On Saturday night, another blackout occurred at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom reports.

"Another blackout has occurred at the Zaporizhia NPP: there is a threat to radiation safety," Energoatom said in a message on Saturday morning on its Telegram channel.

Reportedly, on the evening of December 1, the power line through which the plant received power from the Ukrainian energy system was broken.

At 02:31, during an air raid, the last line Zaporizhia NPP - Dnipro was de-energized.

Due to the complete blackout, Zaporizhia NPP switched to powering its needs from diesel generators. The greatest safety threat in this state exists at power unit 4.