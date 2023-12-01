Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

The Naftogaz group, having commissioned three wells in November, increased gas production by more than 400,000 cubic meters, said its head Oleksiy Chernyshov.

"We continue to increase production of Ukrainian gas! In November alone, three high-yield wells were put into operation... In total, in November we have an additional more than 400,000 cubic meters of gas per day!" he wrote on his Facebook on Friday.

Chernyshov clarified that two of the mentioned wells are new. Their launch was the result of the implementation of the largest 3D seismic survey program in the history of modern Ukraine and the high professionalism of Naftogaz specialists. The third well was restored; it was in the liquidation fund for 35 years.