Economy

13:56 01.12.2023

Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

1 min read
Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

The Naftogaz group, having commissioned three wells in November, increased gas production by more than 400,000 cubic meters, said its head Oleksiy Chernyshov.

"We continue to increase production of Ukrainian gas! In November alone, three high-yield wells were put into operation... In total, in November we have an additional more than 400,000 cubic meters of gas per day!" he wrote on his Facebook on Friday.

Chernyshov clarified that two of the mentioned wells are new. Their launch was the result of the implementation of the largest 3D seismic survey program in the history of modern Ukraine and the high professionalism of Naftogaz specialists. The third well was restored; it was in the liquidation fund for 35 years.

 

Tags: #naftogaz #wells

MORE ABOUT

09:32 24.11.2023
Ambassadors of G7 countries meet with management of Naftogaz

Ambassadors of G7 countries meet with management of Naftogaz

10:57 14.11.2023
Naftogaz pays UAH 75.4 bln in taxes for ten months

Naftogaz pays UAH 75.4 bln in taxes for ten months

16:54 13.11.2023
Naftogaz intends to increase share in gas supply to industry – Chernyshov

Naftogaz intends to increase share in gas supply to industry – Chernyshov

16:27 13.11.2023
Naftogaz prepares sufficient volumes of gas for possible higher consumption by TPPs for electricity generation - company head

Naftogaz prepares sufficient volumes of gas for possible higher consumption by TPPs for electricity generation - company head

12:33 13.11.2023
Number of Naftogaz employees to double by year end due to integration of other enterprises – Chernyshov

Number of Naftogaz employees to double by year end due to integration of other enterprises – Chernyshov

11:38 13.11.2023
Naftogaz in 2024 to be ready to buy from private traders entire proposed gas volume if ban on its export extended – Chernyshov

Naftogaz in 2024 to be ready to buy from private traders entire proposed gas volume if ban on its export extended – Chernyshov

09:39 13.11.2023
Naftogaz decides to implement some projects in solar, wind energy in near future – Chernyshov

Naftogaz decides to implement some projects in solar, wind energy in near future – Chernyshov

12:22 25.10.2023
Naftogaz receives control over Chernihivgaz

Naftogaz receives control over Chernihivgaz

17:42 18.10.2023
Naftogaz pays UAH 70 bln in taxes to state budget for nine months

Naftogaz pays UAH 70 bln in taxes to state budget for nine months

11:20 13.10.2023
Naftogaz head advocates strengthening role of supervisory boards in activities of state enterprises

Naftogaz head advocates strengthening role of supervisory boards in activities of state enterprises

AD

HOT NEWS

EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

ENTSO-E announces successful completion of power systems synchronisation project with Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs into law bill on state budget for 2024

JKX says Kolomoisky loses control in company

Shmyhal: Russia steals $1 bln worth of Ukrainian grain since war start

LATEST

Ukraine to launch program to subsidize car loans for purchase of cars assembled in country

World Bank approves INSPIRE social payments project for $1.2 bln for Ukraine

Norway to allocate NOK 250 mln to ensure food security in Ukraine

Germany, through KfW, will provide Ukraine with another EUR50 mln grant for refinancing 5-7-9 program

EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

Nova Poshta opens its second branch in Romania

ENTSO-E announces successful completion of power systems synchronisation project with Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs into law bill on state budget for 2024

Decision to open EIB representative office in Kyiv is important signal for Ukrainian business - Zelenskyy at meeting with bank’s management

AD
AD
AD
AD