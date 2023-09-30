Ukrainian companies sign 20 documents with foreign partners during Defense Industries Forum

Ukrainian companies signed 20 documents with foreign partners during the first Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv on September 29, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"These are agreements and memorandums on drone production, repairs and production of armored vehicles and ammunition. The formats of cooperation include joint production, technology transfer, supply of components. Defense cooperation with Ukraine is equal partnerships that strengthens all parties," it said on Saturday.

The ministry emphasized that the localization of production in Ukraine will allow to apply a wide range of technologies, ideas and solutions as well as receive weapons tested in real combat conditions.

The first International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) took place in Kyiv on September 29. The event brought together 252 companies from more than 30 countries.

The forum was organized by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tank, artillery, drone, ammunition producers, software developers and owners of unique technologies from partner states participated in the event. The forum was also attended by Ukrainian public and private defense industry enterprises, including both groups of companies and defense-tech startups.

"The key slogan of the DFNC1 is building the arsenal of the free world together because freedom requires strength to protect yourself against tyranny," the Foreign Ministry said.