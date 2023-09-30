Economy

12:16 30.09.2023

Ukrainian companies sign 20 documents with foreign partners during Defense Industries Forum

2 min read

Ukrainian companies signed 20 documents with foreign partners during the first Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv on September 29, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"These are agreements and memorandums on drone production, repairs and production of armored vehicles and ammunition. The formats of cooperation include joint production, technology transfer, supply of components. Defense cooperation with Ukraine is equal partnerships that strengthens all parties," it said on Saturday.

The ministry emphasized that the localization of production in Ukraine will allow to apply a wide range of technologies, ideas and solutions as well as receive weapons tested in real combat conditions.

The first International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) took place in Kyiv on September 29. The event brought together 252 companies from more than 30 countries.

The forum was organized by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tank, artillery, drone, ammunition producers, software developers and owners of unique technologies from partner states participated in the event. The forum was also attended by Ukrainian public and private defense industry enterprises, including both groups of companies and defense-tech startups.

"The key slogan of the DFNC1 is building the arsenal of the free world together because freedom requires strength to protect yourself against tyranny," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #forum #defense

MORE ABOUT

12:08 30.09.2023
Foreign Ministry: Some 38 companies from 19 countries already join Defense Industries Alliance

Foreign Ministry: Some 38 companies from 19 countries already join Defense Industries Alliance

11:16 30.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Our priority is development of defense production using modern technologies in cooperation with global leaders in this field

Zelenskyy: Our priority is development of defense production using modern technologies in cooperation with global leaders in this field

11:12 30.09.2023
Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

16:18 28.09.2023
NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

10:59 28.09.2023
FM: Defense Industries Forum to be held in few days in Kyiv

FM: Defense Industries Forum to be held in few days in Kyiv

09:32 26.09.2023
Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

10:26 25.09.2023
Some 165 defense companies from 26 countries confirm participation in Defense Industries Forum – Kuleba

Some 165 defense companies from 26 countries confirm participation in Defense Industries Forum – Kuleba

12:33 22.09.2023
IX Kyiv International Economic Forum 2023 will be held in Kyiv

IX Kyiv International Economic Forum 2023 will be held in Kyiv

09:13 12.09.2023
We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

21:03 11.09.2023
Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Utility tariffs to remain unchanged until end of heating season – PM

Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

Ukraine can create large infrastructure company for water resources - Shurma

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

LATEST

DAI Global LLC to provide technical support to Ukrzaliznytsia in development of grain exports

EBRD financing in Ukraine reaches EUR1.2 bln in 2023 – President

Utility tariffs to remain unchanged until end of heating season – PM

Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

DTEK Energy extends terms for redemption of eurobonds by another 2 days

Businessman Yaroslavsky's Sukha Balka mine resumes operation of Frunze mine after almost one year of idleness due to war

Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

Turkish developer Bosphorus Development investing in building residential complexes in Kyiv despite war

Ukraine can create large infrastructure company for water resources - Shurma

AD
AD
AD
AD