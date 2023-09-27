Economy

11:15 27.09.2023

DTEK Energy slightly extends terms of eurobonds redemption, increases remuneration

2 min read
DTEK Energy slightly extends terms of eurobonds redemption, increases remuneration

DTEK Holdings Limited has extended the deadline for accepting applications for the Dutch auction for the redemption of DTEK Energy eurobonds due in 2027 worth $50 million until October 2 inclusive and increased the reward from 0.75% to 1% for the holders' consent to easing a number of conditions on these securities.

DTEK Holdings has committed not to reduce its stated $50 million buyout amount and has provided bondholders with the option to withdraw their consent if their tender offers are not accepted, the company said in a statement on the Irish Stock Exchange.

As reported, the initial deadline for accepting applications was set until the evening of September 26, and DTEK Holdings reserved the right to change the maximum ransom amount.

The company also asked eurobond holders to review covenants to give more room for investment and a renovation campaign. The importance of the development of energy storage systems for the Ukrainian energy market and the desire to invest in this sector, limited by the current bond conditions, as well as the need for a repair campaign and replacement of damaged or outdated equipment, which requires significant capital investment, were noted.

Another factor in the change of covenants DTEK named the replacement of the original issuer of bonds DTEK Finance plc with the parent DTEK Energy B.V. at the end of November last year, as existing limits may limit its ability to carry out its normal activities.

However, on September 21, DTEK Energy announced negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the terms of the tender offer and the Request for Consent.

The previous time, DTEK announced a similar tender in March 2023, first for an amount of up to $30 million, but then increased it to $80 million. As a result, eurobonds were purchased for this entire amount with a total face value of $181 million at a price of about 41.33% of the face value, bringing profit to the company positive financial result UAH 3.366 billion.

Currently, the total principal amount of outstanding bonds will remain at $1.497 billion, but of this, DTEK Energy owns bonds worth $271.230 million.

Before this, in December last year, the company repurchased eurobonds for $19.8 million (with a stated maximum volume of $50 million) with a maximum repurchase price of 27% of the par value.

Tags: #energy #eurobonds #dtek_energy

MORE ABOUT

09:50 27.09.2023
First shipments of 210,000 tonnes of coal contracted by DTEK in Poland on their way – top manager

First shipments of 210,000 tonnes of coal contracted by DTEK in Poland on their way – top manager

10:17 26.09.2023
Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

11:53 22.09.2023
PM says Russia starts energy terror

PM says Russia starts energy terror

16:53 20.09.2023
Russia conducting reconnaissance of Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Yusov

Russia conducting reconnaissance of Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Yusov

13:52 20.09.2023
DTEK restores three out of five destroyed power units, plans to bring 500 MW of capacity out of mothballing – executive officer

DTEK restores three out of five destroyed power units, plans to bring 500 MW of capacity out of mothballing – executive officer

19:40 18.09.2023
DTEK restores power supply to 38,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

DTEK restores power supply to 38,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

10:31 12.09.2023
Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

09:31 12.09.2023
DTEK Energy's revenue in decreases by 6.5% in H1 2023

DTEK Energy's revenue in decreases by 6.5% in H1 2023

18:30 06.09.2023
DTEK increases electricity production by 28% in May-Aug

DTEK increases electricity production by 28% in May-Aug

12:50 05.09.2023
Major energy companies likely to have high degree of readiness by start of autumn-season period – dpty head of President's Office

Major energy companies likely to have high degree of readiness by start of autumn-season period – dpty head of President's Office

AD

HOT NEWS

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

LATEST

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

IFC to lend Ukraine's MHP up to $30 mln to modernize biomethane plant

Shmyhal signs resolution on verification of Ukrainian grain exports

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Polish SKPL to begin operating passenger trip from Ukraine in Oct, first trip of Czech RegioJet to be launched in Nov

Austria will allocate EUR 1 mln for IAEA in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

State Food Service starts to compile lists of corn, soybean exporters to China

In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

Oschadbank provides Novus with UAH 400 mln loan under 5-7-9 program

Nestlé plans to increase production volumes in 2024 in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD