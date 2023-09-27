Economy

09:41 27.09.2023

IFC to lend Ukraine's MHP up to $30 mln to modernize biomethane plant

2 min read
IFC to lend Ukraine's MHP up to $30 mln to modernize biomethane plant

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will lend the Vinnytsia Poultry Farm of MHP Group up to $30 million for the modernization and expansion of a plant that produces biomethane from agricultural waste.

The IFC board of directors approved the project on September 21, according to the IFC's website.

The company already operates two biogas plants that process manure from its farms into green energy, the statement said. As part of its decarbonization strategy, MHP Group plans to increase biomethane production by modernizing and expanding its biogas plants in several stages.

The overall cost of the project is $52 million, part of which MHP expects to finance with its own funds. The project is also expected to get guarantees for $15 million from the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, the United Kingdom and other donors.

The 12 MW biogas plant in Vinnytsia region was put into operation in 2019 and is the largest in Ukraine. The first stage of the project involves modernizing existing facilities in order to produce 14,000 tonnes of liquefied methane per year and the second involves expanding capacity to 20.5 MW.

MHP is Ukraine's largest chicken producer and also makes processed meat products, grows grains and produces sunflower oil. MHP's founder, majority shareholder and CEO is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

Tags: #ifc #mhp #biomethane

MORE ABOUT

10:19 08.09.2023
MHP and Saudi Arabia's DHV set up 45/55 JV to invest over $50 mln in poultry farming in Saudi Arabia

MHP and Saudi Arabia's DHV set up 45/55 JV to invest over $50 mln in poultry farming in Saudi Arabia

20:52 19.06.2023
MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

20:45 16.05.2023
Teofipol Energy Company to produce biomethane

Teofipol Energy Company to produce biomethane

13:04 08.05.2023
Ukraine adopts state standard on injection of biomethane into gas networks – RGC

Ukraine adopts state standard on injection of biomethane into gas networks – RGC

16:37 20.04.2023
IFC to help municipalities with housing recovery - Vice President

IFC to help municipalities with housing recovery - Vice President

13:00 18.04.2023
Vice-president IFC: We are trying to really escalate, scale up our presence, our investments in Ukraine

Vice-president IFC: We are trying to really escalate, scale up our presence, our investments in Ukraine

11:33 18.04.2023
IFC investments in Ukraine since start of war may reach $500 mln in next few months - vice president

IFC investments in Ukraine since start of war may reach $500 mln in next few months - vice president

13:51 15.04.2023
The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

15:51 12.04.2023
RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

RGC connects Ukraine's first biomethane plant of 3 mcm/year to grids

14:43 07.04.2023
Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Energy blocking issues of biomethane export - Bioenergy Association

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

LATEST

Rada proposes legislation to reform BES changed

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

Tourism agency, Airbnb sign memo of support for post-war restoration of tourism industry in Ukraine

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

DTEK Energy slightly extends terms of eurobonds redemption, increases remuneration

First shipments of 210,000 tonnes of coal contracted by DTEK in Poland on their way – top manager

Shmyhal signs resolution on verification of Ukrainian grain exports

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Polish SKPL to begin operating passenger trip from Ukraine in Oct, first trip of Czech RegioJet to be launched in Nov

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

AD
AD
AD
AD