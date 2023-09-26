Economy

10:17 26.09.2023

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

1 min read
Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

Ukraine purchased and transported diesel fuel to Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by the Russians, said Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko.

“In total, about 500 tonnes of diesel were delivered to Zaporizhia NPP. Ukraine, Energoatom purchased it and transported it through Russian checkpoints. We asked to agree on a corridor to supply there, so that when there was a blackout 7 times, we wouldn’t have an accident,” he noted in an interview with the Suspilne edition.

The minister called this situation a “paradox.”

“In fact, the Russians control it there, so let them carry diesel, but they didn’t do it, but we did. After all, we understood that if one of these 7 blackouts happened and there wasn’t enough diesel, it would be a nuclear accident,” he noted.

Tags: #energy #zaporizhia_npp

