DTEK restores power supply to 38,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

During the week from September 11 to September 17, energy workers of the DTEK group restored power to 38,000 families left without power supply due to enemy shelling in 58 settlements of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Donetsk region remains the most active combat zone in Ukraine. Power grids and substations are damaged every day due to shelling. Our specialists are resuming light supplies as soon as possible. Over the past week, power grids have been restored for 28,000 families," the energy holding said in the press release on Monday.

As noted, Dnipropetrovsk region is also regularly left without electricity due to enemy attacks. In just a week, it was necessary to resume the supply of electricity to almost 10,000 families after the shelling.

"Since the beginning of a full-scale war, we have already returned power to 8.7 million families in Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region, Donbas and Kyiv. In some settlements close to the combat zone, we have returned power dozens of times," general director of DTEK Grids Oleksandr Fomenko said.

As the company emphasized, DTEK Grids energy workers are doing everything possible to repair damage as quickly as possible. They begin work as soon as they receive permission and access to the damage site from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service.