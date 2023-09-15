Economy

19:57 15.09.2023

PM: unfortunately, very insignificant amounts raised from partners for fast recovery

PM: unfortunately, very insignificant amounts raised from partners for fast recovery

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that this year very small amounts have been raised from partners for Ukraine's fast recovery.

"The equivalent of $3.3 billion has been financed for fast recovery, of course the need is greater.... Unfortunately, as of today, very insignificant amounts of several billion dollars have been raised from our partners. We are negotiating about this, there is progress," Shmyhal said at a press conference on Friday.

According to the prime minister, the need for fast recovery next year will not change and will range from $10 billion to $15 billion.

"Taking into account that we did not cover this year's expenses, this need is actually shifting," he said.

Shmyhal said that the recovery fund was not included in the state budget for 2024, as funds are expected to be raised from partners.

In particular, the prime minister said that recovery should take place at the expense of Russian assets confiscated abroad.

