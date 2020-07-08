Economy

16:12 08.07.2020

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

1 min read
Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal considers it premature to introduce a tax on each hectare of agricultural land, as proposed by bill No. 3131.

"I think this idea for today is premature. To increase rents in times of crisis, in conditions when farmers ask for support from the state, is not entirely correct," Shmyhal said during a government meeting.

"Through the relevant ministry and the relevant committee, we will ask to convey this idea to parliamentarians so that we don't make this decision prematurely during the crisis and difficulties in the agricultural sector," the prime minister explained.

Earlier, professor of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Oleh Nivievsky called bill No. 3131 unacceptable from the point of view of the development of the industry and the rural economy. The bill, in particular, proposes the implementation of a tax liability per hectare (5% of the normative monetary value, or approximately UAH 1,400/ha). If personal income tax on salary/rental, war tax, land tax, income tax, single tax of the fourth group are less than tax per hectare, then the difference is charged to the local budget.

Tags: #premier #land #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:59 07.07.2020
Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

18:54 30.06.2020
Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

10:53 12.06.2020
Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

10:53 03.06.2020
FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

10:16 15.04.2020
Some 60% of Ukrainians not support land sale law, 46% against cooperation with IMF – social survey

Some 60% of Ukrainians not support land sale law, 46% against cooperation with IMF – social survey

17:42 01.04.2020
EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

11:33 01.04.2020
Five draft resolutions on abolition of adoption of land market law registered in Rada

Five draft resolutions on abolition of adoption of land market law registered in Rada

14:52 07.02.2020
Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

Rada suspends debate on land market until next week

13:52 04.02.2020
Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

16:24 29.01.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

UkraineInvest office to become base for 'investment nannies' – economy minister

Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

LATEST

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

Economy ministry signs memo with grain market players for agreeing on export volumes, not for limiting exports – minister

Economy minister announces signing of first agreement with ECA

UkraineInvest office to become base for 'investment nannies' – economy minister

Turkey hopes to service up to 100,000 tourists from Ukraine in July

Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

Operational plans of state-owned banks foresee cut of NPL in system to 32% by 2023 – NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD