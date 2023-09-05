Economy

17:06 05.09.2023

Govt to approve draft state budget 2024 by Sept 15 – PM

1 min read
Govt to approve draft state budget 2024 by Sept 15 – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers will approve the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024" by September 15, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"By September 15, the government will approve the draft state budget for 2024. Its development is already at the final stage. Priority number one, as in this one, will be the security and defense sector. Equipment, weapons, drones, missiles, shells – all this is very important for us," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the second focus of the budget will be the salaries of doctors, teachers and social benefits.

"We are planning a two-stage increase in the minimum wage next year. We are laying the indexation of pensions, subsidies, IDP benefits and other payments will be financed," the prime minister said.

The third priority, according to Shmyhal, is the restoration of the country.

"It is important for us to continue and complete the restoration projects that have already started, as well as to start new ones. Russia will continue to attack civilian infrastructure, including energy. Therefore, an early recovery will remain relevant next year," he said.

