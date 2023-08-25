Odesa authorities: 30-40% of subjects of export grain market work 'in shadows'

Based on the results of working out the order on financial discipline under martial law, it was revealed that 30-40% of the subjects of the export grain market work "in the shadows," Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said.

"There are first results after working out the order on certain issues of financial discipline under the legal regime of martial law, which came into force on August 22. As expected, 30-40% of export grain market participants work in the shadows," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the report, an analysis of the origin of grain from the first 32 exporters checked under the order showed that 21 companies work in good faith with the payment of all taxes, and 11 enterprises are questioned about the origin of grain.

"For the most part, these enterprises are not from Odesa region," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration specified.

He recalled that in the future, ships will be loaded only during a preliminary analysis of the legitimacy of the origin of grain. All customs declarations must be registered before loading the export goods.

Campaigns will be reviewed by relevant law enforcement agencies.

Kiper called on everyone to join the "white team" and sign a Memorandum with the Odesa Regional Military Administration (on strengthening cooperation in the agricultural, transport and food sectors to deshadow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and ensure food security). Some 26 enterprises have already joined the initiative.