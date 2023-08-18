Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

At present, the total accounts receivable of market participants to NPC Ukrenergo has reached UAH 59 billion and continues to grow, despite the increase in tariffs for the population from June 1 and price caps on the spot electricity market from July 1 of this year, head of the board Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said.

"Today, the debt to Ukrenergo is about UAH 59 billion, Ukrenergo's debt to market participants is UAH 50 billion," he said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utility services on Thursday.

At the same time, it is specified that companies owe UAH 28 billion on the balancing market.

"These are companies that, when consuming electricity, do not buy it. Accordingly, they cannot be turned off for one reason or another. As a rule, these are regulatory reasons, that is, there is a ban on turning off the relevant consumers because of their importance, environmental consequences, and so on... this debt continues to grow," Kudrytsky explained.

Almost UAH 21 billion for transmission of electricity and UAH 10 billion for dispatching services are owed to Ukrenergo.

In turn, the company owes UAH 26 billion to the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise for compensation of the feed-in tariff for renewable energy generation, about UAH 17 billion to the balancing market participants, and for ancillary services financed from the tariff for dispatching - UAH 3.6 billion and universal service providers for electricity from rooftop small SPPs - UAH 2.5 billion.

"The overall picture is as follows: since June, after the change in the PSO for the population (the provision on special obligations) and after the revision of price caps in the electricity market, in terms of increasing receivables to Ukrenergo, the situation has not changed," the CEO said.

According to him, last month the total level of settlements to Ukrenergo for power transmission and dispatching services amounted to 68%, since the beginning of August, recent data on settlements are about 40%.

"That is, debts continue to accumulate, and this is one of the biggest risks that we see in preparation for the heating season," Kudrytsky stressed.