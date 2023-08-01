DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

DTEK Grids has presented a concept for the development of Smart Grid on the example of Kyiv region, which can become the basis for the modernization of networks in all regions of Ukraine, according to a press release from the energy holding.

The presentation of the document took place on July 27 at a meeting on the development of networks of distribution system operators at the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine.

"DTEK Grids presented a concept for the development of Smart Grid networks on the example of Kyiv region, on the basis of which a national technical standard can be developed for updating distribution networks throughout Ukraine," the press release says.

The ten-year plan of DTEK Grids provides for a complete renovation of the electrical infrastructure of Kyiv region with an investment of EUR2.4 billion and a three-year pilot project in the Irpin-Bucha-Borodianka energy hub worth EUR145 million.

"Residents of Kyiv region will receive a new energy infrastructure - efficient and modern, with uninterrupted power supply, a significantly lower accident rate and higher resistance to threats," the company said.

DTEK Grids named the following key advantages of the Smart Grid infrastructure: the stability of the network, which continues to operate even if one segment is damaged or destroyed, readiness for the development of renewable energy sources, distributed generation, energy storage systems and green energy transition, as well as a qualitatively different level of power supply services for customers.

After the implementation of the network development concept for customers in Kyiv region, the average time of power outages will decrease from 1,500 to 100 minutes per year (System Average Interruption Duration Index, SAIDI), and 100% of customers will be equipped with smart meters.

According to the energy holding, at the first stage of the project, DTEK Grids will develop a digital model, which will become the first digital twin of a real distribution network in Ukraine. This model will allow testing the effectiveness of applied technical solutions and innovations at the planning stage.

"This approach will help clearly predict the effects of all technical solutions and investments, such as replacing all overhead lines with cable ones that are more resistant to weather conditions and other disasters," the company explained.