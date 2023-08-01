Economy

14:30 01.08.2023

DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

2 min read
DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

 DTEK Grids has presented a concept for the development of Smart Grid on the example of Kyiv region, which can become the basis for the modernization of networks in all regions of Ukraine, according to a press release from the energy holding.

The presentation of the document took place on July 27 at a meeting on the development of networks of distribution system operators at the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine.

"DTEK Grids presented a concept for the development of Smart Grid networks on the example of Kyiv region, on the basis of which a national technical standard can be developed for updating distribution networks throughout Ukraine," the press release says.

The ten-year plan of DTEK Grids provides for a complete renovation of the electrical infrastructure of Kyiv region with an investment of EUR2.4 billion and a three-year pilot project in the Irpin-Bucha-Borodianka energy hub worth EUR145 million.

"Residents of Kyiv region will receive a new energy infrastructure - efficient and modern, with uninterrupted power supply, a significantly lower accident rate and higher resistance to threats," the company said.

DTEK Grids named the following key advantages of the Smart Grid infrastructure: the stability of the network, which continues to operate even if one segment is damaged or destroyed, readiness for the development of renewable energy sources, distributed generation, energy storage systems and green energy transition, as well as a qualitatively different level of power supply services for customers.

After the implementation of the network development concept for customers in Kyiv region, the average time of power outages will decrease from 1,500 to 100 minutes per year (System Average Interruption Duration Index, SAIDI), and 100% of customers will be equipped with smart meters.

According to the energy holding, at the first stage of the project, DTEK Grids will develop a digital model, which will become the first digital twin of a real distribution network in Ukraine. This model will allow testing the effectiveness of applied technical solutions and innovations at the planning stage.

"This approach will help clearly predict the effects of all technical solutions and investments, such as replacing all overhead lines with cable ones that are more resistant to weather conditions and other disasters," the company explained.

Tags: #energy #dtek

MORE ABOUT

18:52 31.07.2023
Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

Ukraine interested in attracting Slovak investors to development of renewable energy in Zakarpattia – Energy Ministry

10:22 31.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Protecting energy infrastructure in autumn-winter is top priority

Zelenskyy: Protecting energy infrastructure in autumn-winter is top priority

09:57 28.07.2023
Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

20:23 24.07.2023
DTEK plans to complete construction of 60 MW WPP, 50 MW SPP in Romania by late 2023

DTEK plans to complete construction of 60 MW WPP, 50 MW SPP in Romania by late 2023

16:48 24.07.2023
DTEK expects arbitration decision on Krymenergo in coming weeks

DTEK expects arbitration decision on Krymenergo in coming weeks

15:47 24.07.2023
DTEK plans to invest $120-130 mln in gas production in 2023

DTEK plans to invest $120-130 mln in gas production in 2023

13:36 21.07.2023
Ukrenergo will hold first joint auction for export of 200 MW of electricity to Slovakia on July 23

Ukrenergo will hold first joint auction for export of 200 MW of electricity to Slovakia on July 23

19:16 20.07.2023
Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

Ukraine records 2,500 cases of environmental damage worth UAH 2 trln caused by Russian aggression – Environment Ministry

17:34 17.07.2023
Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

14:23 10.07.2023
Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, French EDF to start construction of modern power grids from Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Energy

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln in grant funds from USA

Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

LATEST

Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln in grant funds from USA

Coke division of Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant operates with three batteries at 50-55% of their capacity, repairs other furnaces

Naftogaz note holders give their consent to restructuring

Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

Over UAH 4.5 bln in grants issued over one year of eRobota program, about 20,000 new jobs created

NBU substantially improves forecast of intl reserves

Ukraine adopts amendments to Budget Code under EFF program with IMF

AD
AD
AD
AD