PM urges leaders of local authorities to postpone expenses not aimed at bringing victory closer, resolving critical issues

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, during the Friday government meeting, on July 21, announced five main priorities for spending budget funds. These included defense, social programs, funding for medicine and education, critical infrastructure and recovery.

"I appeal to the leaders of local and central authorities. I ask you to postpone all expenses that are not in time today. This is a matter of common sense and understanding of priorities. Ask yourself the question – how does the decision you make bring our victory closer or solve a critical issue? If the answer is no, then postpone it until the post-war period. Or look for other sources for implementation," Shmyhal said.

Thus, Shmygal said the government allocated UAH 672 billion for defense needs in the first six months of 2023.

"During this time, absolutely all taxes of citizens and businesses amounted to UAH 600 billion. That is, every hryvnia and every coin that the citizens of Ukraine pay to the budget, we immediately direct to military salaries, equipment, weapons, drones, ammunition and other support for our army. Defense and security has been, is and will be the absolute priority of public spending," he said.

He said the government has repeatedly stated the need to involve extra budget partnership funding.

"Today, the entire civilized world supports us, this allows us to implement reforms and projects without budget funding. After all, I repeat once again, now the main priorities are security and defense, the social sector, critical infrastructure and restoration," the prime minister said.